David S. Ginter

DAVID S. GINTER HEBRON, IN David S. Ginter, 38, of Hebron, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2013 as the result of an accident in Michigan. He was born March 3, 1975 to William and Marie (Beres) Ginter, Sr. David graduated from LaCrosse High School in 1993 and served with Pipefitters... Read More

Moeller Funeral Home