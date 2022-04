Delois Landry Gest

The light that shined so brightly for 97 years is now an eternal flame in the hearts of the family and friends of Delois Landry Gest, a resident of Sugar Land for the last 20 years and a native of Lafayette. A woman who answered to many names during her life – Delois, Dee, Toot, Mom... Read More

Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette