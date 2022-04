Thomas M. "Tom" McCormick

Thomas M. McCormick LOWELL, IN - Thomas "Tom" McCormick, age 70, of Lowell, passed away June 17, 2019 after a brief battle with prostate cancer and Alzheimer's. He was the loving husband of 46 years to Cindy and the fun loving dad to his sons Michael and Kevin. He is survived... Read More

Fagen-Miller Funeral Home - St. John