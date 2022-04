Jacquelyn H. Eppich

EPPICH, JACQUELYN H., age 66, of Grand Blanc, died August 18, 2015. Jacquelyn was born October 5, 1948 in Bad Axe, the daughter of Melvin and Evelyn (Fisher) Snider. A graduate of Lake Fenton High School. Jacquelyn and her husband, Randall were members of the 50’s and 60’s band Triphonix... Read More

Sharp Funeral and Cremation Center