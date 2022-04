DR. MICHAEL L. YUTZY D.O.

Dr. Michael L. Yutzy, D.O. age 61 of Canton, went to be with the LORD on July 29, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born in Orrville, Ohio, on July 16, 1959. He graduated from Lake High School. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He attended High Mill Church,... Read More

Lamiell Funeral Home