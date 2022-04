Andre' Boyd Jr.

Love is a symbol of eternity and unity, the strength of family. In due time we shall heal. Our beloved Andre' C. Boyd, Jr. was born on March 30, 1998 to Jamineka Davis and Andre' Boyd, Sr. He gained his wings on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A.J., as he was affectionately known... Read More

