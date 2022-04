Kathleen Pearl Vanderlaan

Family-Placed Obituary KATHLEEN PEARL VANDERLAAN "Kay" Age 79, of Lake Worth, FL, went home to be with the Lord on June 6, 2011. She was born in Muskegon, MI to William and Trena VanderMey. Kay was the long-time accountant for the family business, Vanderlaans' Nursery. She was formerly... Read More

Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home