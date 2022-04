Keith Meyer

CROMWELL - Keith E. Meyer, 68, Cromwell, went to be with The Lord on Thursday, January 17, 2019. He was born on May 2, 1950, the son of Elmer and Mary (Maystead) Meyer in Holstein, Iowa. On December 1, 2000 he married his best friend of seventeen years, Ruth Proeschel. Keith will... Read More

Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier