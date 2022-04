Darlene Skelton

Darlene Skelton, 54, Eynon, went to be with the Lord Thursday, surrounded by her family, after a long illness. Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Joyce Walters Demming, Carbondale, and the late Elwood Demming. She was the wife of Larry Skelton, Carbondale; mother of Brad Skelton... Read More

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home