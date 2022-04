Scott Byron Wehunt

WEHUNT, Scott Byron Scott Byron Wehunt, 58, of Decatur, passed away March 6, 2016. Born November 18, 1957, in Atlanta, he was the son of the late Glynn B. and Gail Jackson Wehunt. For 21 years he was the best father and best friend ever to his son, Reynolds. Scott was executive vice... Read More

A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory