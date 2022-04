Todd Smoke

Todd Smoke, May 1, 1966 to May 22, 2020. Todd lived his life as a free spirit. He was so proud of his children's success. He adored his grandchildren. Survived by his son, Levi Tory Smoke (Tiffany), and their children, Clay and Nova; his daughter, Amanda Smoke and her children Kaidyn... Read More

