Terry D. Biddle

Terry D. Biddle KANSAS: Terry D. Biddle, loving husband, father and grandfather lost his battle with cancer and peacefully entered heaven from his home on October 17, 2016 at the age of 67. Terry was born September 20, 1949, in Helena, to the late Jacob A. and Gladys E. (Scott) Biddle... Read More

Engle-Shook Funeral Home - Tiffin