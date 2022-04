Floyd Sidney Reeves

Floyd Sidney Reeves, 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 13, 2021. He passed peacefully at home with his wife and daughter by his side. He is preceded in death by his parents Oliver (Pink) and Madel Reeves of Vernon, AL and his daughter Suzanne Reeves of... Read More

Johns-Ridout's Mortuary-Elmwood Chapel