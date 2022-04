William Tarver

William Addison Tarver 1936-2022 William Addison Tarver (Bill), born September 14, 1936, near Waco, TX passed away on January 24, 2022 in The Woodlands, TX. Bill was raised in Burnet, TX, attended, and graduated high school there. During his time in school, he was a member of the... Read More

