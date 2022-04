John William "“Bill”" Adams

John William "Bill" Adams, 85, died Jan. 9th in his home. He was born Aug. 18, 1927, son of Robert and Ruth Adams. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Francis Rohr of N.Y. Bill was a very loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife Dolly and two daughters... Read More

Peacock Funeral Home - Lamar