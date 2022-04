DR. ROGER W. MANN

DR. ROGER W. MANN - WATERVILLE - Dr. Roger W. Mann, longtime family physician, passed away at his home on Monday, June 30, 2014. He was born to the late Merritt Hulburd and Cornelia Lois Mann in Waterville, Vt., on Dec. 8, 1911. His early years were spent in Waterville, and he graduated... Read More