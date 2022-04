Emil Mitman

Emil F. Mitman, 93, of Lancaster died November 29, 2017 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Arlene R. Multer Mitman for 55 years. He was born on May 18, 1924 in Bethlehem, Pa. to Emil and Hermina (Ofchus) Mitman. He served in the U.S. Army during World War... Read More

