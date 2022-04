John Earl Mahaffey

CHARLESTON – ??Dr. John E. Mahaffey has gone to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 5, 2013. Dr. Mahaffey was born on June 3, 1926, in Lancaster and was one of eight children, a son of James Wylie Mahaffey and Dora Sally Roberts Mahaffey. He was the beloved husband... Read More