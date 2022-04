Billy Hurt Murphey

Billie H. Murphey Landrum Billie Hurt Murphey, 58, of Landrum passed away on July 6, 2016. She was the daughter of Woodson W. Hurt of Sumter and the late Shirley Stephens Hurt and wife of Dell Murphey. She was the Secretary and Receptionist at Landrum High School and was a member... Read More

