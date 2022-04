Margaret Geist (Nolen)

Margaret M. Geist, 68, of Perry Twp., passed away on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, in the Reading Hospital, with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of Henry W. Geist. They were married on September 5, 1980, and celebrated thirty-seven years of marriage. Born in Lansdale... Read More

