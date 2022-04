Max Kniess Jr.

Kniess Jr., Max Max Kniess Jr. passed away on May 30th at 2:18pm at Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wisconsin. He was born on July 30, 1927 in Iron Mountain, Michigan to Max and Myrtle Kniess. He grew up in Newald, Wisconsin and was a Laona High School graduate. He was in the Merchant... Read More

Herman-Taylor Funeral Home - Wisconsin Rapids