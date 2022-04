Sarah R Weingartz

Sarah Weingartz, age 86, of Attica, Michigan died suddenly Saturday, July 17, 2021 at her home. Sarah R. Dennis was born September 15, 1934 in Attica Twp., MI. She is the daughter of the late Ulysses “Jake” and the late Verna (White) Dennis. Sarah grew up and lived all of her life... Read More

