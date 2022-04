Bill GERIAN

GERIAN, Bill 74, of Crystal River, Florida, passed Feb. 7, 2019. Bill has turned the page to be with the Lord. Bill was born July 25, 1944 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and has been a resident of this area for 35 years after moving here from Largo, Florida. He was of the Baptist faith. Bill... Read More

