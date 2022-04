Cecil Gorden Druen

Cecil Gorden Druen, 77, of Hodgenville, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, April 22, 2018, after a long battle with cancer. He was proceeded in death by his parents, William Howard and Mildred Marie Druen; and three siblings, Margaline Dennison, Dale Druen and Stephen Druen.... Read More

Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home