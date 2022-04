Robert R. Bentley

Robert R. Bentley of Merkel, TX, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in his home with his family by his side. Robert was born in Las Animas, CO, on June 27, 1941 to Earl E. and Josephine U. (Blackford) Bentley. He grew up on the family homestead near Deora, CO, and eventually moved... Read More

Starbuck Funeral Home