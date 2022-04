JEROME "JERRY" KAPLAN

KAPLAN, Jerome "Jerry" Of Fairhaven, formerly of Mansfield, MA, entered into rest on January 1, 2022 at the age of 85. Husband of the late Marian (Swartz) Kaplan. Father of Scott Kaplan and his wife Katherine of Norton, and Ari Jason Kaplan and his wife Tanya of Fairhaven. Grandfather... Read More

Stanetsky Memorial Chapels