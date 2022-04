Marty Allen Petro

Marty Petro 1968 ~ 2020 Marty Allen Petro passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born October 26, 1968 to Bob and Gloria Ann Otterstrom Petro. He grew up in Layton, Utah, graduated from Layton High School in 1986, made the move to Boise, Idaho and has called that home since... Read More

Lindquist Mortuary - Roy