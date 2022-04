Marguerite "Christy" Elliott

Christy Elliott, 43, of Homosassa, FL lost her battle with cancer on February 27th, 2018 in the loving care of Hospice. She fought like a warrior for 2 ½ years! "When I am gone, release me, let me go. I have so many things to see and do, You mustn't tie yourself to me with too many...