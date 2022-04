George S. Hainje

George Stephen Hainje, age 69, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020, shortly after 9 p.m., at Franciscan Hospital. He was surrounded by his wife, Brenda, and his sons Brad and Rod. George was born in Lafayette on August 17, 1951, to the late Albert...

