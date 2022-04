David F. Walton

David F. Walton, age 58, passed away March 2, 2009, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. David was born on April 9, 1950, in Montgomery, Ala., to Donald L. and Arlene (Ulm) Walton and graduated from Lewis Central High School in 1968. He served in the U.S. Army from 1968... Read More