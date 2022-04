Judy Damaske

JUDY DAMASKE LIMA — Judy Ann Damaske, 63, of Lima went to be with the Lord on September 13, 2016. She was born April 9, 1953 to Warren and Dorothy Lafferre in Michigan. Attending Spring Arbor College, she met her husband David, who survives and, after being married in May of... Read More

