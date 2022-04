Robert C. Kemmerer

Robert C. Kemmerer, 77, of Bethlehem died January 20, 2022 in his home. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of the late Richard B. and Florence G. Kemmerer. A graduate of Liberty High School, he had a Degree in Business. He was a postman for several years. He was an avid walker... Read More

Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.