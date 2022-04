Matthew "Mat" Baron

Goshen, NY Matthew "Mat" Baron of Goshen, NY, passed away suddenly on December 4, 2009 at home. He was 24. He was the son of Elliott Baron and the late Nilza Diaz, born on October 14, 1985 in Rhinebeck, NY. Matthew was a proud graduate of Liberty High School and then enlisted... Read More

