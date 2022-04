Linda Sue Boyer

Linda Sue Boyer Linda Sue Boyer, 73, of Blacklick, OH passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021. Linda was born in Columbus, OH on Dec. 17, 1947 to her parents, Olive and George Dietz. She graduated from Gahanna Lincoln High School. She retired after 34 years at Lucent Technologies. That... Read More

