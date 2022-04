Patricia S. Connolly

Patricia S. (Simoff) Connolly, 65, of Whitman, loving mother and sister, died at her home with her family by her side on June 18, after a battle with breast cancer. Born in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, July 4, 1950, Patti was the third of four children of Boris T. Simoff and Mary (Cini)... Read More

