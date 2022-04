Edward Zenker

Edward Zenker May 9, 1941 - February 2, 2022 Lakewood, Washington - Edward W. Zenker passed away on February 2nd, 2022 at the age of 80 in Lakewood, WA. It goes without saying that Ed had an immense impact on every single person he knew. His desire to help those who needed it... Read More

FIR LANE MEMORIAL PARK