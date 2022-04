Mildret L. Wyche

Mildret L. Wyche Tallahassee, FL - Mildret Louise Whitfield Wyche, 86, of Tallahassee went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Thursday (tomorrow) at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL (850-942-1950), with burial in Desota Field Cemetery... Read More

