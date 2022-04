Lee C. Gala

GALA LEE C. GALA, age 81, of North Royalton, OH, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 5, 2004. She was born Dec. 12, 1922 in Latrobe, PA and lived in Ohio most of her life. Lee was an English teacher at Lincoln West High School. She and her late husband were owners of Gala Realty...