Walter C. "Skip" Halle

POWELL — Walter C. "Skip" Halle, age 79, of Powell, peacefully went to be with the Lord February 15, 2022. Known to family and friends as "Skip," an endearing nickname given by his grandmother. He was born August 15, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan to the late Walter H. and Johanna M.... Read More

