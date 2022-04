Brad Morter

Morter, Brad LODI - Brad Morter, age 64, passed away on May 2, 2021. He was the son of Russell and Dolores (Foye). He married Patricia in 2001. Brad had many nicknames: Mort, Mad Dog, and Lumpy, to name a few. Overall, his most loved name was PAPA to his grandchildren, which... Read More

Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee