Donald L. Owens

Donald L. Owens VALPARAISO, IN - Donald L. Owens, 87, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2021. Don was born in Clymers, IN to Jesse A. and Mae C. Owens. He attended school in Clymers and graduated from Logansport High School. He then went to Ball State Teachers' College... Read More

Dykes Funeral Home, Inc.