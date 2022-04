Francis Paul Nestor

Francis Paul Nestor passed away on Feb. 21, 2020. He was born Feb. 16, 1927, in New London, OH to Francis E. and Elizabeth Marie (Day) Nestor. He attended Clarksfield Elementary School and in 1945 graduated from New London High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps following... Read More

Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home