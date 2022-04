Kay Tortorice

On Sunday, October 11, 2020, Kay Tortorice passed away peacefully at the age of 79. Wife, mother, friend, cook, hostess, advocate, teacher, librarian, she brought joy to so many people. She will be missed. Kay was born June 19, 1941 in Tomah, Wisconsin and grew up on her family's... Read More

Mckenzie Mortuary Services