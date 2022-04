Truman VanDyke Jr.

December 22, 1927 - December 4, 2020 It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Truman Van Dyke, Jr. He passed peacefully in his sleep on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born In Los Angeles on December 22, 1927 to Irene Brouillet and Truman Van Dyke.... Read More