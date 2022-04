Sherry Bellesfield

Sherry Bellesfield 70, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday May 27, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of Dennis C. Bellesfield and the mother of Thomas C. Bellesfield. She and Dennis celebrated 45 years of marriage this May. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Ray... Read More

O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc