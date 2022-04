JOHN VINCENT MCMANMON Jr.

McMANMON, John Vincent Jr. John Vincent McManmon, Jr. of Centerville, MA Passed away on February 26, 2022 at the age of 83. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Edith (Riley) and John V. McManmon. He grew up in Lowell, Massachusetts and graduated from Lowell High School in 1956... Read More

Chapman Funerals & Cremations - Marstons Mills