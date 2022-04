Sally Anne Lipkin

Sally Ann Lipkin, 74, passed away on Thursday, January 28th, at Heritage House in Palmyra. She is survived by her husband Fred of Hershey, and their son Adam, his wife Erica, and twin grandchildren Charlie and Gina. She was preceded in death by her mother and father Louise and Wendell... Read More

Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Linglestown