Lucy C. Feriod

Lucy C. Feriod, of Langhorne, passed peacefully after a brief illness on Wednesday, March 23, 2011 at St. Mary Medical Center with her loving family at her side. Born and raised in Huntingdon Valley, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Adelina Cataldo. Lucy was 84 years... Read More

