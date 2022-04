Myrtle E. "Sandy" Gutshall

LOYSVILLE - Myrtle E. "Sandy" Gutshall, 87, of Loysville went to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 4, 2013 in her home. Sandy was born October 8, 1925 at New Germantown to William and Hazel Mae (Comp) Sanderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband...