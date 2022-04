Howard "Wayne" Frazier

Howard "Wayne" Frazier passed away on Sunday, March 18, 2018, at the age of 62. He was born in Syracuse, NY on August 23, 1955. Wayne moved to Baton Rouge as a child and attended Tara High School, where he graduated in 1973. He then went to LSU, was a member of the Golden Band... Read More

Greenoaks Funeral Home